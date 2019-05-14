Channels

Children sitting next to a poppy field in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Europe

Britain and New Zealand ranked below Syria and North Korea in terms of children's rights, survey says

  • Annual rankings by Dutch charity KidsRights uses UN data to measure how closely countries adhere to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child
  • Booming economic growth in countries such as China, India and Myanmar is failing to translate into better rights for children
Topic | Human rights
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:50am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 12:22pm, 14 May, 2019

Children sitting next to a poppy field in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Many of the people interviewed by Amnesty International said they experienced a violent reaction when they tried to come out to their families. Photo: Reuters
Society

China's transgender people being deprived of vital medical care, Amnesty International says

  • Stringent criteria for undergoing gender-affirming surgery 'creates significant barriers', report says
  • People going to extreme lengths such as buying medication online and even performing surgery on themselves, human rights group says
Topic | China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 10:30pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 3:42am, 11 May, 2019

Many of the people interviewed by Amnesty International said they experienced a violent reaction when they tried to come out to their families. Photo: Reuters
