Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex greets well-wishers as he arrives at the Barton Neighbourhood Centre in Oxford. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Britain’s Prince Harry wins substantial damages after news agency hired helicopter to take aerial pictures of his private home

  • Splash News and Picture Agency also issued an apology to the royal
Topic |   Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:51pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 6:50pm, 16 May, 2019

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex greets well-wishers as he arrives at the Barton Neighbourhood Centre in Oxford. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their baby son. Photo: AFP
Europe

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, name baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

  • Couple announce the name of their son on official Instagram account
Topic |   Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:09am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 5:30am, 9 May, 2019

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their baby son. Photo: AFP
