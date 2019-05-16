FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Five banks fined more than US$1 billion by EU for rigging multitrillion-dollar foreign exchange market
- Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup, JP Morgan and MUFG formed two cartels to manipulate the spot foreign exchange market for 11 currencies
Last year, the value of cross-border e-commerce transactions jumped 50 per cent to 134.7 billion yuan. Photo: Kyodo
China closes online currency regulation loopholes to ease fears over foreign exchange transactions
- New rules from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange require cross-border payment services to more closely monitor and report international transactions
- China is increasingly sensitive to outflow pressure given it is expected to run a current account deficit this year
