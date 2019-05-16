Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Boris Johnson arrives at the Houses of Parliament on his bicycle. Photo: AFP
‘Of course I’m going to go for it’: former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson confirms he will bid for Conservative party leadership
- Johnson has said he is determined to see Britain leave the European Union
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May pins her hopes on final June Brexit vote in order to leave EU in July
- British leader has vowed to step down once deal is in place and Brexit is secured
