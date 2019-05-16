Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Boris Johnson arrives at the Houses of Parliament on his bicycle. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘Of course I’m going to go for it’: former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson confirms he will bid for Conservative party leadership

  • Johnson has said he is determined to see Britain leave the European Union
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 10:55pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Boris Johnson arrives at the Houses of Parliament on his bicycle. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street. Photo: AFP
Europe

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May pins her hopes on final June Brexit vote in order to leave EU in July

  • British leader has vowed to step down once deal is in place and Brexit is secured
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:33pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 2:09am, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.