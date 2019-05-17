Frederic Pechier talks to journalists as he leaves the court after his hearing in Besancon in March 2017. Photo: AFP
French doctor Frederic Pechier suspected of poisoning patients so he could save them, killing nine when he failed
- Anaesthetist linked to 24 out of 66 suspicious incidents taking place during surgical proceedings at his clinic
- He is believed to have injecting lethal doses of potassium chloride or other chemicals during operations
St Paul's Hospital in Causeway Bay, where the spleen removal procedure was performed. Photo: Google Maps
Doctor accused of wrongly removing patient’s spleen at Hong Kong hospital insists it was ‘not a blunder’
- Botched operation takes out the blood-filtering organ instead of a kidney tumour, says incident report
- Accused urologist says he acted to save the patient’s life at the Causeway Bay hospital
