Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces new elections in wake of corruption scandal

  • Hidden camera sting showed far-right leader meeting an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch to discuss investing in the country
Topic |   Austria
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:10am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 2:10am, 19 May, 2019

Austria's Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache. Photo: AFP
Europe

Austria Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigns over video scandal involving Russian fixer

  • The far-right leader met an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch to discuss investing in the country, according to a hidden camera sting
  • Strache insisted he was the “victim of a targeted political attack”, which had used illegal means
Topic |   Austria
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:01pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 11:07pm, 18 May, 2019

