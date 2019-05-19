Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces new elections in wake of corruption scandal
- Hidden camera sting showed far-right leader meeting an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch to discuss investing in the country
Austria's Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache. Photo: AFP
Austria Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigns over video scandal involving Russian fixer
- The far-right leader met an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch to discuss investing in the country, according to a hidden camera sting
- Strache insisted he was the “victim of a targeted political attack”, which had used illegal means
