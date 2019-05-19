Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship is seen in the Search & Rescue (SAR) area off the Libyan Coast. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Humanitarian ship Sea-Watch 3 enters Italian waters carrying 47 migrants, flouting ban by country’s interior minster
- Matteo Salvini said children and the sick were permitted to enter Italy ‘but the absolute ban remains on Sea-Watch 3 against entering our territorial waters’
