Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship is seen in the Search & Rescue (SAR) area off the Libyan Coast. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Europe

Humanitarian ship Sea-Watch 3 enters Italian waters carrying 47 migrants, flouting ban by country’s interior minster

  • Matteo Salvini said children and the sick were permitted to enter Italy ‘but the absolute ban remains on Sea-Watch 3 against entering our territorial waters’
Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:10am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 5:10am, 19 May, 2019

Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship is seen in the Search & Rescue (SAR) area off the Libyan Coast. Photo: Handout via Reuters
