People take part in the pro-Europe demonstration “One Europe for all- your voice against nationalism” a week before European elections in Berlin. Photo: AFP
Thousands rally in Germany against nationalism and far-right parties ahead of European vote
- Marches take place in several cities as more than 250 organisations came together ‘against nationalism’
Topic | European Union
Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, speaks during the campaign rally in Milan. Photo: Bloomberg
Italy's anti-migrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini leads right-wing rally of European populists
- Salvini was joined by 10 other nationalist leaders, including far-right leaders Marine Le Pen of France and Joerg Meuthen of Germany
Topic | Italy
