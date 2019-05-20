Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People take part in the pro-Europe demonstration “One Europe for all- your voice against nationalism” a week before European elections in Berlin. Photo: AFP
Europe

Thousands rally in Germany against nationalism and far-right parties ahead of European vote

  • Marches take place in several cities as more than 250 organisations came together ‘against nationalism’
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:30am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31am, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

People take part in the pro-Europe demonstration “One Europe for all- your voice against nationalism” a week before European elections in Berlin. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, speaks during the campaign rally in Milan. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Italy's anti-migrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini leads right-wing rally of European populists

  • Salvini was joined by 10 other nationalist leaders, including far-right leaders Marine Le Pen of France and Joerg Meuthen of Germany
Topic |   Italy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:53pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 9:53pm, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, speaks during the campaign rally in Milan. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.