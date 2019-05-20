Guns are presented during the 45th International Arms Collector's Fair Lucerne, in Lucerne, Switzerland. Photo: EPA-EFE
Swiss voters approve tighter gun laws, falling in line with the EU in wake of attacks across the region
- Measures will require regular training, special waivers to own some semi-automatic weapons and a serial number tracking system
- Switzerland, unlike many other European nations, allows veterans of its obligatory military service to take home their service weapons after tours of duty
