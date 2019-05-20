FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Sweden wants WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange detained for rape, setting up possible extradition tug of war with US
- Request comes after Swedish prosecutors reopened a probe into rape allegations against Assange
- WikiLeaks founder also faces a US extradition warrant for allegedly conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1. Photo: AFP
UK judge sentences WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail seven years ago
- Judge points out that the 47-year-old’s stay in the Ecuadorean embassy had cost British taxpayers US$21 million
