Austrian Transport Minister and designated leader of far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) Norbert Hofer (l) and Interior Minister Herbert Kickl (FPOe) arrive to address a press conference. Photo: AFP
Far-right ministers ready to quit Austrian government after Ibiza corruption scandal
- Austria’s Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigned on Saturday ahead of EU elections
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz ended his controversial coalition with the nationalist Freedom Party after a video compromised his junior partner, seeking a mandate to govern alone in snap elections. Photo: EPA
Ibiza affair: Austrian far-right leader quits, snap election announced, after secret camera sting reveals meeting with ‘niece of Russian oligarch’
- The far-right Freedom Party’s Heinz-Christian Strache resigned as vice chancellor and party leader after the video was released by two German news organisations
- The downfall of the Austrian coalition comes just a week before elections to the European parliament
