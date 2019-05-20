Italian members of the support committee of French quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, hold a banner reading ‘#I'm Vincent Lambert’ as they protest in front of Montecitorio in central Rome. Photo: AFP
French doctors begin switching off life support for man who has been in a vegetative state for a decade
- Vincent Lambert, 42, was left with severe brain damage after a traffic accident in 2008
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
Italian members of the support committee of French quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, hold a banner reading ‘#I'm Vincent Lambert’ as they protest in front of Montecitorio in central Rome. Photo: AFP