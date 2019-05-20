Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Italian members of the support committee of French quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, hold a banner reading ‘#I'm Vincent Lambert’ as they protest in front of Montecitorio in central Rome. Photo: AFP
Europe

French doctors begin switching off life support for man who has been in a vegetative state for a decade

  • Vincent Lambert, 42, was left with severe brain damage after a traffic accident in 2008
Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:40pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:40pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Italian members of the support committee of French quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, hold a banner reading ‘#I'm Vincent Lambert’ as they protest in front of Montecitorio in central Rome. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.