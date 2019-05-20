Channels

Activists from the environmental action group Greenpeace blocked the entrance to BP headquarters in central London. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘Clean up or clear out’: BP headquarters in London blockaded by Greenpeace activists urging stop to oil and gas exploration

  • Abseilers set about installing letters spelling out ‘Climate emergency’ on the building’s windows
Topic |   Environment
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:38pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 10:38pm, 20 May, 2019

Activists from the environmental action group Greenpeace blocked the entrance to BP headquarters in central London. Photo: AFP
A tourist at the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on a hazy day in 2018 when air quality was measured between 6 and 9 AQHI. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Greenpeace blasts Hong Kong government over new air quality objectives, estimating 2,000 extra deaths each year from pollution

  • Environmental group estimates the effects of air pollution if the city follows its new guidelines until 2025
  • Veteran activists says city has ‘no timeline, no road map and no destination’ on air quality
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 9:37pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 11:20am, 3 May, 2019

A tourist at the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on a hazy day in 2018 when air quality was measured between 6 and 9 AQHI. Photo: Nora Tam
