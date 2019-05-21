Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout for the upcoming European elections in Newcastle, England on Monday. Photo: PA via AP
Europe

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage splattered as milkshakes become Britons’ weapon of choice on European Parliament campaign trail

  • Man, 32, detained for allegedly splashing former UKIP head with banana and salted caramel shake from Five Guys burger chain in Newcastle
  • Protesters are targeting right-wing figures with sticky drink, prompting McDonald’s to stop sales near Farage event in Scotland
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:33am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 1:33am, 21 May, 2019

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout for the upcoming European elections in Newcastle, England on Monday. Photo: PA via AP
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street. Photo: AFP
Europe

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May pins her hopes on final June Brexit vote in order to leave EU in July

  • British leader has vowed to step down once deal is in place and Brexit is secured
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:33pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 2:09am, 16 May, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street. Photo: AFP
