Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout for the upcoming European elections in Newcastle, England on Monday. Photo: PA via AP
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage splattered as milkshakes become Britons’ weapon of choice on European Parliament campaign trail
- Man, 32, detained for allegedly splashing former UKIP head with banana and salted caramel shake from Five Guys burger chain in Newcastle
- Protesters are targeting right-wing figures with sticky drink, prompting McDonald’s to stop sales near Farage event in Scotland
Topic | Brexit
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout for the upcoming European elections in Newcastle, England on Monday. Photo: PA via AP
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May pins her hopes on final June Brexit vote in order to leave EU in July
- British leader has vowed to step down once deal is in place and Brexit is secured
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street. Photo: AFP