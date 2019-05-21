Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange in a prison van on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Battle breaks out for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s computers

  • Ecuadorean authorities carry out inventory of Assange’s belongings and digital devices left behind at London embassy after his expulsion last month
  • WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson says Assange had taken great care to scrub computers and hard drives of compromising material
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:10am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 4:30am, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange in a prison van on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Europe

Sweden wants WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange detained for rape, setting up possible extradition tug of war with US

  • Request comes after Swedish prosecutors reopened a probe into rape allegations against Assange
  • WikiLeaks founder also faces a US extradition warrant for allegedly conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:48pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 4:48pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.