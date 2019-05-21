WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange in a prison van on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Battle breaks out for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s computers
- Ecuadorean authorities carry out inventory of Assange’s belongings and digital devices left behind at London embassy after his expulsion last month
- WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson says Assange had taken great care to scrub computers and hard drives of compromising material
Topic | WikiLeaks
FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Sweden wants WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange detained for rape, setting up possible extradition tug of war with US
- Request comes after Swedish prosecutors reopened a probe into rape allegations against Assange
- WikiLeaks founder also faces a US extradition warrant for allegedly conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer
