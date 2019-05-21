Activists hold banners from the Stand Up To Racism campaign in London. File photo: AFP
Racism on the rise in UK since Brexit vote, study reveals
- Survey shows 71 per cent of people from ethnic minorities faced discrimination, up from 58 per cent
Danny Baker poses for a photo in London. Photo: PA via AP
British BBC radio presenter Danny Baker sacked for ‘racist’ royal baby tweet featuring chimpanzee
- Presenter hit back at his sacking, saying the BBC ‘threw me under the bus’ and that the racial implications of his tweet ‘never occurred to me’
