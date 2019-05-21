French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU leaders sound alarm over likely surge in support for nationalists in coming elections
- Warning against an ‘existential threat’, French President Emmanuel Macron called the vote the most important European parliamentary election since the first
Topic | European Union
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout for the upcoming European elections in Newcastle, England on Monday. Photo: PA via AP
‘Milkshaking’ the weapon of choice for Brits angry at right-wing EU election candidates like Brexiteer Nigel Farage
- The lowly milkshake has turned into an unlikely weapon of choice for Britons determine to make a splashy statement against the rise of the Brexit-backing populist right
- Nigel Farage became the latest political figure to be doused while campaigning in this week’s European Parliament elections
Topic | Brexit
