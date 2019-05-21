Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on Brexit in London on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Theresa May promises British MPs a vote on second referendum if they sign off on new Brexit deal

  • Parliament will also get to decide whether to remain temporarily in the customs union
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:53pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 1:07am, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on Brexit in London on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout for the upcoming European elections in Newcastle, England on Monday. Photo: PA via AP
Europe

‘Milkshaking’ the weapon of choice for Brits angry at right-wing EU election candidates like Brexiteer Nigel Farage

  • The lowly milkshake has turned into an unlikely weapon of choice for Britons determine to make a splashy statement against the rise of the Brexit-backing populist right
  • Nigel Farage became the latest political figure to be doused while campaigning in this week’s European Parliament elections
Topic |   Brexit
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 1:33am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 9:06pm, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout for the upcoming European elections in Newcastle, England on Monday. Photo: PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.