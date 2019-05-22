According to the latest opinion polls, the populist Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage is set to grab 32 seats in the European Parliament. Photo: EPA
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage acts like a winner as EU election disaster looms for UK’s two main parties
- Election being held across the 28 EU countries between Thursday and Sunday
- Hard-core Brexit supporters have become increasingly eager to cast ballots for Farage’s newly formed Brexit Party
Topic | Brexit
According to the latest opinion polls, the populist Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage is set to grab 32 seats in the European Parliament. Photo: EPA
Rachel Johnson, sister of Boris, is a ‘remainer’. Photo: AFP
Rachel vs Boris: Johnson family feud at heart of EU elections
- The debate tearing at the Johnson family is identical to one that has soured moods in households across Britain
Topic | European Union
Rachel Johnson, sister of Boris, is a ‘remainer’. Photo: AFP