Tthe benches full with MPs during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons. Photo: AFP
May implores parliament in final bid to save Brexit deal ahead of crucial European elections
- May outlined a package of ‘compromise measures’ aimed at securing the support of MPs from the main opposition Labour Party
Topic | Britain
Tthe benches full with MPs during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons. Photo: AFP
According to the latest opinion polls, the populist Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage is set to grab 32 seats in the European Parliament. Photo: EPA
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage acts like a winner as EU election disaster looms for UK’s two main parties
- Election being held across the 28 EU countries between Thursday and Sunday
- Hard-core Brexit supporters have become increasingly eager to cast ballots for Farage’s newly formed Brexit Party
Topic | Brexit
According to the latest opinion polls, the populist Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage is set to grab 32 seats in the European Parliament. Photo: EPA