Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure. File photo: Reuters
Mayday for UK PM as Brexit revolt could force her out of power in days
- Theresa May offered the prospect of a possible second referendum and closer trading arrangements with the EU, triggered a revolt by some Brexit-supporting ministers
- The embattled PM is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The Times reported
Topic | Brexit
Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure. File photo: Reuters
According to the latest opinion polls, the populist Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage is set to grab 32 seats in the European Parliament. Photo: EPA
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage acts like a winner as EU election disaster looms for UK’s two main parties
- Election being held across the 28 EU countries between Thursday and Sunday
- Hard-core Brexit supporters have become increasingly eager to cast ballots for Farage’s newly formed Brexit Party
Topic | Brexit
According to the latest opinion polls, the populist Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage is set to grab 32 seats in the European Parliament. Photo: EPA