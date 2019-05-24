Channels

European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Barcelona on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Dutch pro-EU parties surge to surprise victory as European Parliament elections kick off

  • Result is a blow to Eurosceptics across the continent, who had hoped for major gains in the four-day polls
  • More than 400 million voters are eligible to elect 751 European Parliament members, with the first official results expected late on Sunday
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:45am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 24 May, 2019

European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Barcelona on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure. File photo: Reuters
Europe

Mayday for UK PM as Brexit revolt could force her out of power in days, with crucial vote now postponed

  • Theresa May offered the prospect of a possible second referendum and closer trading arrangements with the EU, triggering a revolt by some Brexit-supporting ministers
  • The embattled PM is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The Times reported
Topic |   Brexit
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 4:22pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 23 May, 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
