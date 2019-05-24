Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
Europe

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation in emotional speech

  • UK leader will step down on June 7 amid turmoil in her party over Brexit negotiations
  • May will become one of Britain’s shortest-serving post-WWII prime ministers
Topic |   Theresa May
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:18pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 6:04pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure. File photo: Reuters
Europe

Mayday for UK PM as Brexit revolt could force her out of power in days, with crucial vote now postponed

  • Theresa May offered the prospect of a possible second referendum and closer trading arrangements with the EU, triggering a revolt by some Brexit-supporting ministers
  • The embattled PM is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The Times reported
Topic |   Brexit
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 4:22pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.