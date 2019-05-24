Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation in emotional speech
- UK leader will step down on June 7 amid turmoil in her party over Brexit negotiations
- May will become one of Britain’s shortest-serving post-WWII prime ministers
Topic | Theresa May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure. File photo: Reuters
Mayday for UK PM as Brexit revolt could force her out of power in days, with crucial vote now postponed
- Theresa May offered the prospect of a possible second referendum and closer trading arrangements with the EU, triggering a revolt by some Brexit-supporting ministers
- The embattled PM is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The Times reported
Topic | Brexit
Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure. File photo: Reuters