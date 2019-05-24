British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement in London. Photo: Reuters
Meet the contenders jockeying to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May
- May will step down on June 7, ending a dramatic three-year tenure of near-constant crisis over Brexit
Topic | Theresa May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation in emotional speech
- UK leader will step down on June 7 amid turmoil in her party over Brexit negotiations
- May will become one of Britain’s shortest-serving post-WWII prime ministers
