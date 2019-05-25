Emergency workers attend to a woman after a suitcase bomb blast in Lyon, France, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in French city of Lyon injures 13
- Security footage shows masked suspect leaving case in front of bakery shortly before explosion occurred
- Anti-terrorism authorities have opened investigation, with police treating blast as attempted homicide
Topic | France
Police officers at the site of a blast in Lahore. Photo: Reuters
At least 10 dead after blast at Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s Lahore, one day after beginning of Ramadan
- Sufis, who follow a mystical form of Islam that has been practised in Pakistan for centuries, have been attacked by hardline Sunni Muslim militants in the past
Topic | Pakistan
