Family members cast their vote at a polling station in Riga, Latvia. Photo: EPA-EFE
European Union votes as populists hope to upset the apple cart
- Polling has shown for months that populists and the anti-immigration far right could make big gains in the vote
- More than 400 million people are eligible to elect 751 members of the European Parliament
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation in emotional speech
- UK leader will step down on June 7 amid turmoil in her party over Brexit negotiations
- May will become one of Britain’s shortest-serving post-WWII prime ministers
