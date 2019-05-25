Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Family members cast their vote at a polling station in Riga, Latvia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

European Union votes as populists hope to upset the apple cart

  • Polling has shown for months that populists and the anti-immigration far right could make big gains in the vote
  • More than 400 million people are eligible to elect 751 members of the European Parliament
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:25pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 8:25pm, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Family members cast their vote at a polling station in Riga, Latvia. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
Europe

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation in emotional speech

  • UK leader will step down on June 7 amid turmoil in her party over Brexit negotiations
  • May will become one of Britain’s shortest-serving post-WWII prime ministers
Topic |   Theresa May
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:18pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.