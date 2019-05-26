Channels

Four children were rescued following an incident at a house in Sheffield, Britain, on Friday. Two other children died. Pictured is a British police officer. File photo: Shutterstock
Europe

Two UK teenagers die and four children aged 11 years to seven months rescued after ‘incident’ at Sheffield home

  • Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, were taken to hospital but could not be saved after an undisclosed incident
  • Four other children have now been released from hospital.
Topic |   Crime
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 2:12am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 2:14am, 26 May, 2019

Four children were rescued following an incident at a house in Sheffield, Britain, on Friday. Two other children died. Pictured is a British police officer. File photo: Shutterstock
Children sitting next to a poppy field in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Europe

Britain and New Zealand ranked below Syria and North Korea in terms of children’s rights, survey says

  • Annual rankings by Dutch charity KidsRights uses UN data to measure how closely countries adhere to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child
  • Booming economic growth in countries such as China, India and Myanmar is failing to translate into better rights for children
Topic |   Human rights
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:50am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 12:22pm, 14 May, 2019

Children sitting next to a poppy field in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
