Boris Johnson (seen in July 2016) is among the contenders for Theresa May’s soon-to-be-vacated position as prime minister of the UK. Photo: AFP
The race for Theresa May’s job as UK PM gets crowded as Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Matt Hancock and Andrea Leadsom look set to join in
- On Saturday, cabinet ministers Gove and Hancock, and ex-House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom all indicated they would join the race
- Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has also announced he will join the race, which includes no-deal Brexiteer Boris Johnson
Topic | Theresa May
Boris Johnson (seen in July 2016) is among the contenders for Theresa May’s soon-to-be-vacated position as prime minister of the UK. Photo: AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation in emotional speech
- UK leader will step down on June 7 amid turmoil in her party over Brexit negotiations
- May will become one of Britain’s shortest-serving post-WWII prime ministers
Topic | Theresa May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photo: AFP