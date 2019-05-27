Helpers proof election letters on the day of the European elections in Trier, Germany, on Sunday. Photo: dpa via AP
European Parliament voters go to polls amid rising far-right, nationalist and populist movements
- Sunday sees the final instalment of four days of balloting across the 28-country EU
- Hard-right anti-migrant nationalism is on the rise, pitted against supporters of closer unity
Topic | European Union
European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Barcelona on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Dutch pro-EU parties surge to surprise victory as European Parliament elections kick off
- Result is a blow to Eurosceptics across the continent, who had hoped for major gains in the four-day polls
- More than 400 million voters are eligible to elect 751 European Parliament members, with the first official results expected late on Sunday
