Dominic Raab MP (right), former Brexit secretary, appears on BBC TV’s Andrew Marr Show in London, on Sunday. Photo: BBC handout via Reuters
Try a no-deal Brexit and we’ll stop you, Tory MPs tell top contenders for Theresa May’s position
- Conservative MPs have warned that they will bring down any prime minister backing a no-deal Brexit
- The message was delivered as no-deal fans such as Boris Johnson threw their hats into the ring
Topic | Theresa May
Dominic Raab MP (right), former Brexit secretary, appears on BBC TV’s Andrew Marr Show in London, on Sunday. Photo: BBC handout via Reuters
British PM Theresa May announces her resignation on May 24, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Race for Theresa May’s job as UK prime minister gets crowded as more names signal intent to run
- Boris Johnson emerged as a front-runner in the contest for the leadership post triggered when Theresa May announced her resignation
- Eight MPs have so far declared a tilt at the leadership, with more considering a run
Topic | Theresa May
British PM Theresa May announces her resignation on May 24, 2019. Photo: Xinhua