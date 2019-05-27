Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dominic Raab MP (right), former Brexit secretary, appears on BBC TV’s Andrew Marr Show in London, on Sunday. Photo: BBC handout via Reuters
Europe

Try a no-deal Brexit and we’ll stop you, Tory MPs tell top contenders for Theresa May’s position

  • Conservative MPs have warned that they will bring down any prime minister backing a no-deal Brexit
  • The message was delivered as no-deal fans such as Boris Johnson threw their hats into the ring
Topic |   Theresa May
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 5:18am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 5:17am, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dominic Raab MP (right), former Brexit secretary, appears on BBC TV’s Andrew Marr Show in London, on Sunday. Photo: BBC handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
British PM Theresa May announces her resignation on May 24, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

Race for Theresa May’s job as UK prime minister gets crowded as more names signal intent to run

  • Boris Johnson emerged as a front-runner in the contest for the leadership post triggered when Theresa May announced her resignation
  • Eight MPs have so far declared a tilt at the leadership, with more considering a run
Topic |   Theresa May
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:34am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 10:06pm, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

British PM Theresa May announces her resignation on May 24, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.