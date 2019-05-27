Channels

A British geneticist has urged the public to take vitamin D supplements, especially if they receive limited sunlight. Photo: Shutterstock
Europe

Everyone should take vitamin D supplements, especially children, UK scientist urges

  • Geneticist Steve Jones says he used to think vitamin supplements were ‘absolute nonsense’, but he now takes them every day
  • He says a lack of vitamin D due to poor sunlight has made Scotland ‘the sick man of Europe’
Topic |   Health and wellness
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 6:22am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 6:39am, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian West is a fan of vampire facials – but not everyone is.
Health & Wellness

Potentially dangerous vampire facials and vitamin IV treatments only grow in popularity despite safety concerns

  • Kim Kardashian and Bar Rafaeli are part of a celebrity contingent that have tried the facial, which uses a client’s own blood to rejuvenate his or her skin
  • However, this growing cosmetic trend, which is banned in Singapore, comes at a risk
Topic |   Health and wellness
Sasha Gonzales

Sasha Gonzales  

Published: 7:45pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 7:25pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

