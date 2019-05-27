A British geneticist has urged the public to take vitamin D supplements, especially if they receive limited sunlight. Photo: Shutterstock
Everyone should take vitamin D supplements, especially children, UK scientist urges
- Geneticist Steve Jones says he used to think vitamin supplements were ‘absolute nonsense’, but he now takes them every day
- He says a lack of vitamin D due to poor sunlight has made Scotland ‘the sick man of Europe’
Kim Kardashian West is a fan of vampire facials – but not everyone is.
Potentially dangerous vampire facials and vitamin IV treatments only grow in popularity despite safety concerns
- Kim Kardashian and Bar Rafaeli are part of a celebrity contingent that have tried the facial, which uses a client’s own blood to rejuvenate his or her skin
- However, this growing cosmetic trend, which is banned in Singapore, comes at a risk
