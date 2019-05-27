Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts after the European Parliament election results for the UK South East Region are announced. Photo: AFP
Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party triumphs in EU elections, as Tories and Labour score worst results in decades
- Results of the vote the count so far showed the Brexit Party winning with 31.6 per cent
- In fifth place were the Conservatives on 9 per cent, a catastrophic result for the party of government
Topic | European Union
French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party leader Marine Le Pen talks to the media after the first results in Paris, France, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
European Parliament polls see centre shrinking as far-right and Greens dominate, and Marine Le Pen bests Emmanuel Macron
- Sunday saw the final instalment of four days of balloting across the 28-country EU
- Hard-right anti-migrant nationalism is on the rise, with Le Pen symbolically winning out over the EU-friendly French president
