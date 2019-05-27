Channels

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts after the European Parliament election results for the UK South East Region are announced. Photo: AFP
Europe

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party triumphs in EU elections, as Tories and Labour score worst results in decades

  • Results of the vote the count so far showed the Brexit Party winning with 31.6 per cent
  • In fifth place were the Conservatives on 9 per cent, a catastrophic result for the party of government
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:20am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 9:29am, 27 May, 2019

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts after the European Parliament election results for the UK South East Region are announced. Photo: AFP
