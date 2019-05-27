Channels

The EU elections have been marked by successes for the far-right, a surge by the Greens and setbacks for traditional parties across the continent. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Five key takeaways from the European parliament elections

  • Environmentalist parties performed strongly, reflecting how the issue of climate change has leapt up the agenda
  • Marine Le Pen’s National Rally celebrating a narrow symbolic victory over Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche in France
Topic |   Explainers
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:34pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 12:34pm, 27 May, 2019

The EU elections have been marked by successes for the far-right, a surge by the Greens and setbacks for traditional parties across the continent. Photo: Reuters
The elections were seen as a test of the influence of the nationalist, populist and hard-right movements that have swept the continent in recent years. Photo: AFP
Europe

Mainstream parties hold off populist surge in European parliament elections

  • While mainstream parties have seen their share slump, their votes have largely transferred to other pro-EU groups
  • Parties inspired by Brexit scored well domestically, but right-wing populist groups will still make up only about a quarter of the new EU parliament
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:21am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 27 May, 2019

The elections were seen as a test of the influence of the nationalist, populist and hard-right movements that have swept the continent in recent years. Photo: AFP
