The EU elections have been marked by successes for the far-right, a surge by the Greens and setbacks for traditional parties across the continent. Photo: Reuters
Five key takeaways from the European parliament elections
- Environmentalist parties performed strongly, reflecting how the issue of climate change has leapt up the agenda
- Marine Le Pen’s National Rally celebrating a narrow symbolic victory over Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche in France
Topic | Explainers
The EU elections have been marked by successes for the far-right, a surge by the Greens and setbacks for traditional parties across the continent. Photo: Reuters
The elections were seen as a test of the influence of the nationalist, populist and hard-right movements that have swept the continent in recent years. Photo: AFP
Mainstream parties hold off populist surge in European parliament elections
- While mainstream parties have seen their share slump, their votes have largely transferred to other pro-EU groups
- Parties inspired by Brexit scored well domestically, but right-wing populist groups will still make up only about a quarter of the new EU parliament
Topic | European Union
The elections were seen as a test of the influence of the nationalist, populist and hard-right movements that have swept the continent in recent years. Photo: AFP