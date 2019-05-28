Channels

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for the weekly general audience on May 8 at St Peter's square in the Vatican. Photo: AFP
Europe

Pope Francis sounds racism alarm as far-right parties win big in European Parliament elections

  • Nationalist forces from Marine Le Pen in France to Matteo Salvini in Italy and Nigel Farage in Britain boasted significant gains in EU polls
  • In advance message for World Day of Migrants and Refugees, pontiff warns against ‘fear of the other’ leading to intolerance
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:19am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 2:19am, 28 May, 2019

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for the weekly general audience on May 8 at St Peter's square in the Vatican. Photo: AFP
The elections were seen as a test of the influence of the nationalist, populist and hard-right movements that have swept the continent in recent years. Photo: AFP
Europe

EU elections: fight for top jobs begins after European Parliament polls

  • Results showed gains for Eurosceptic and green parties as the traditional mainstream groups took a hit
  • The main centre-right and centre-left groups lost their combined majority in the 751-seat parliament
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:21am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 1:12am, 28 May, 2019

The elections were seen as a test of the influence of the nationalist, populist and hard-right movements that have swept the continent in recent years. Photo: AFP
