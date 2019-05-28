A fiat logo photographed at a car dealer in Turin on Monday. Photo: AFP
Fiat Chrysler eyes US$40 billion merger with Renault to create world’s third biggest carmaker
- Merged manufacturer would produce 8.7 million vehicles a year, leapfrogging General Motors and trailing only Volkswagen and Toyota
- Shares of both companies jumped on the news of the offer, which would see each side’s shareholders split ownership
Topic | Autos
A fiat logo photographed at a car dealer in Turin on Monday. Photo: AFP
Dongfeng Motor Group’s AX7 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) stands on display at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s electric vehicle sales may increase 27 per cent this year to a record, as their popularity offsets slumping demand for cars
- Sales of battery-powered and plug-ins that run on hybrid gasoline-electric engines are likely to grow by 27 per cent to a record 1.6 million units in 2019
- From home-grown carmakers like Geely Automobile Holdings to foreign marques like Ford Motor Company and start-ups like Xpeng Motors, every noteworthy carmaker in China has an EV ready to roll out this year
Topic | Electric cars
Dongfeng Motor Group’s AX7 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) stands on display at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg