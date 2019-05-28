Channels

Steve Bannon poses during a photo session in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
Europe

EU elections: Steve Bannon says integration is ‘dead’, as he urges right-wing parties to form ‘supergroup’ in European Parliament

  • Populists and Eurosceptic parties made gains in polls but remain split on key issues
  • Former Trump adviser sees France’s Le Pen as ‘the key’ to uniting various groups thanks to her defeat of Emmanuel Macron’s LREM party
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:53am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 4:53am, 28 May, 2019

Steve Bannon poses during a photo session in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for the weekly general audience on May 8 at St Peter's square in the Vatican. Photo: AFP
Europe

Pope Francis sounds racism alarm as far-right parties win big in European Parliament elections

  • Nationalist forces from Marine Le Pen in France to Matteo Salvini in Italy and Nigel Farage in Britain boasted significant gains in EU polls
  • In advance message for World Day of Migrants and Refugees, pontiff warns against ‘fear of the other’ leading to intolerance
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:19am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 2:19am, 28 May, 2019

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for the weekly general audience on May 8 at St Peter's square in the Vatican. Photo: AFP
