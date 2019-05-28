Channels

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote Monday following a scandal that had already brought down his coalition government. Photo: EPA
Europe

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, world’s youngest leader, plots return to power after being sacked by parliament

  • Sebastian Kurz the first chancellor in Austria’s post-war history to removed from office by a no-confidence vote
  • The motion against Kurz and his cabinet is the latest fallout from the so-called ‘Ibiza-gate’ scandal
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 10:13am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 10:12am, 28 May, 2019

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote Monday following a scandal that had already brought down his coalition government. Photo: EPA
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz ended his controversial coalition with the nationalist Freedom Party after a video compromised his junior partner, seeking a mandate to govern alone in snap elections. Photo: EPA
Europe

Ibiza affair: Austrian far-right leader quits, snap election announced, after secret camera sting reveals meeting with ‘niece of Russian oligarch’

  • The far-right Freedom Party’s Heinz-Christian Strache resigned as vice chancellor and party leader after the video was released by two German news organisations
  • The downfall of the Austrian coalition comes just a week before elections to the European parliament
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:10am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 10:17am, 19 May, 2019

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz ended his controversial coalition with the nationalist Freedom Party after a video compromised his junior partner, seeking a mandate to govern alone in snap elections. Photo: EPA
