Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote Monday following a scandal that had already brought down his coalition government. Photo: EPA
Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, world’s youngest leader, plots return to power after being sacked by parliament
- Sebastian Kurz the first chancellor in Austria’s post-war history to removed from office by a no-confidence vote
- The motion against Kurz and his cabinet is the latest fallout from the so-called ‘Ibiza-gate’ scandal
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz ended his controversial coalition with the nationalist Freedom Party after a video compromised his junior partner, seeking a mandate to govern alone in snap elections. Photo: EPA
Ibiza affair: Austrian far-right leader quits, snap election announced, after secret camera sting reveals meeting with ‘niece of Russian oligarch’
- The far-right Freedom Party’s Heinz-Christian Strache resigned as vice chancellor and party leader after the video was released by two German news organisations
- The downfall of the Austrian coalition comes just a week before elections to the European parliament
