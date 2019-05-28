Nigel Farage conceded that he does ‘not yet’ have a policy beyond Brexit. Photo: EPA
Steve Bannon says Brexiteer ‘friend’ Nigel Farage is the running to be UK prime minister
- Bannon predicts ‘earth-shattering’ outcome if Farage’s Brexit Party wins by-election on June 6
- But Farage admits that his party lacks policies beyond pulling Britain out of Europe
Topic | Britain
Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party. Photo: Bloomberg
Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party triumphs in EU elections, as Tories score worst results in decades
- Nigel Farage says Britain should ready itself to leave the EU without a divorce deal, after his Brexit Party sweeps almost a third of the votes
- The Brexit Party won 28 of the 73 British EU seats up for grabs and almost a third of the votes, and the Conservatives won three EU seats – a catastrophic result for the party of government
Topic | European Union
