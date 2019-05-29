European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for a European Union summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
France and Germany clash over European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker’s successor in post-EU election shake-up
- Merkel favours German politician Manfred Weber, whom Macron has virtually ruled out
- Other top posts being discussed include role of European Council president and next head of European Central Bank
Topic | European Union
Steve Bannon poses during a photo session in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
EU elections: Steve Bannon says integration is ‘dead’, as he urges right-wing parties to form ‘supergroup’ in European Parliament
- Populists and Eurosceptic parties made gains in polls but remain split on key issues
- Former Trump adviser sees France’s Le Pen as ‘the key’ to uniting various groups thanks to her defeat of Emmanuel Macron’s LREM party
