Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Albert, who now has no formal public role, has acknowledged that he and wife Paola had marital difficulties. He has not commented on Delphine Boel. File photo: AFP
Europe

Belgium’s ex-king Albert II, faced with daily US$5,600 fine, agrees to DNA test in love-child case

  • DNA test is a major moment in the long battle between Albert and sculptor Delphine Boel who claims ex-king is her father
  • Albert has always refused to acknowledge that he could be her father, but has indirectly confessed to a past infidelity
Topic |   Royalty
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:28am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 11:28am, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Albert, who now has no formal public role, has acknowledged that he and wife Paola had marital difficulties. He has not commented on Delphine Boel. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.