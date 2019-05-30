Channels

Close Up Of Elementary School Pupils On Climbing Equipment -Shutterstock
Europe

‘Bullied because I’m Chinese’: Children in UK whitening skin to avoid racial hate crimes

  • Charity says racial abuse and bullying of children in UK has risen by a fifth since 2015-16
Published: 12:41pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 12:40pm, 30 May, 2019

Close Up Of Elementary School Pupils On Climbing Equipment -Shutterstock
Activists hold banners from the Stand Up To Racism campaign in London. File photo: AFP
Europe

Racism on the rise in UK since Brexit vote, study reveals

  • Survey shows 71 per cent of people from ethnic minorities faced discrimination, up from 58 per cent
Published: 12:03pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 9:06pm, 21 May, 2019

Activists hold banners from the Stand Up To Racism campaign in London. File photo: AFP
