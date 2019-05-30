Close Up Of Elementary School Pupils On Climbing Equipment -Shutterstock
‘Bullied because I’m Chinese’: Children in UK whitening skin to avoid racial hate crimes
- Charity says racial abuse and bullying of children in UK has risen by a fifth since 2015-16
Topic | Racism
