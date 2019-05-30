Former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson (left) and Britain's International Development Secretary Rory Stewart (right). Photo: EPA/ AFP
UK leadership race: can Hong Kong-born Rory Stewart beat US-born Boris Johnson?
- International Development Secretary Rory Stewart joins crowded race to replace PM Theresa May
- Until now, Boris Johnson has been seen as the front runner
Nigel Farage conceded that he does ‘not yet’ have a policy beyond Brexit. Photo: EPA
Steve Bannon says Brexiteer ‘friend’ Nigel Farage in the running to be UK prime minister
- Bannon predicts ‘earth-shattering’ outcome if Farage’s Brexit Party wins by-election on June 6
- But Farage admits that his party lacks policies beyond pulling Britain out of Europe
