Former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson (left) and Britain's International Development Secretary Rory Stewart (right). Photo: EPA/ AFP
Europe

UK leadership race: can Hong Kong-born Rory Stewart beat US-born Boris Johnson?

  • International Development Secretary Rory Stewart joins crowded race to replace PM Theresa May
  • Until now, Boris Johnson has been seen as the front runner
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 3:26pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 3:46pm, 30 May, 2019

Former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson (left) and Britain's International Development Secretary Rory Stewart (right). Photo: EPA/ AFP
Nigel Farage conceded that he does ‘not yet’ have a policy beyond Brexit. Photo: EPA
Europe

Steve Bannon says Brexiteer ‘friend’ Nigel Farage in the running to be UK prime minister

  • Bannon predicts ‘earth-shattering’ outcome if Farage’s Brexit Party wins by-election on June 6
  • But Farage admits that his party lacks policies beyond pulling Britain out of Europe
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:02pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 7:26pm, 28 May, 2019

Nigel Farage conceded that he does 'not yet' have a policy beyond Brexit. Photo: EPA
