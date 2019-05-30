US national security adviser John Bolton talks to reporters at the White House. Photo: Reuters
Not yet clear if the UK has made final decision on Huawei policy, says US national security adviser John Bolton
- Bolton says ‘everybody is catching up to the dangers posed ... by equipment from Huawei that can allow foreign governments a back door into telecoms systems’
Topic | Huawei
Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei chief Ren Zhengfei dismisses Donald Trump’s suggestion tech giant could play role in China trade deal
- Company’s founder tells interviewer that ‘even if the US wants to buy our products I may not sell to them’
Topic | US-China tech war
