US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May after their news conference in Aylesbury, UK, last July. Photo: Bloomberg
Little Britain? The UK’s power wanes in Washington thanks to Brexit battles and Donald Trump’s harsh words

  • Britain’s influence in Washington is at a low point, suffering from the one-two punch of Brexit and the election of Trump, observers say
Published: 4:27am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 5:22am, 31 May, 2019

Boris Johnson speaking at the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, faces court hearing over Brexit ‘lies’

  • Johnson faces allegations of misconduct in public office over comments he made during the Brexit referendum campaign
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:52pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 9:24pm, 29 May, 2019

