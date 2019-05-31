The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Photo: Reuters
UN expert says Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is being subjected to drawn-out ‘psychological torture’
- Nils Melzer, the United Nations special rapporteur on torture, points finger at the United States, Britain, Ecuador and Sweden
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court. Photo: Reuters
‘Grave concerns’ for WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange after lawyer says he was too ill to appear via video link for US extradition hearing
- Assange faces a total of 18 US criminal counts and decades in prison if convicted by the Unites States
- He is said to have lost weight in prison and has been moved to a health ward
