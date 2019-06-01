A screen grab from one of Kanghua Ren's YouTube videos
Spanish YouTuber Kanghua Ren sentenced to 15 months in jail, ordered to pay US$22,300 after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste
- Court also bans influencer, known as ReSet, from YouTube for five years
- Ren had posted video of the incident online after being ‘challenged’ by one of his followers
A screen grab from one of Kanghua Ren's YouTube videos
The three (circled) were detained over the prank, which they had been filming. Photo: News.stnn.cc
Chinese pranksters’ subway landmine stunt blows up in their faces
- Group who filmed themselves running through train in Shenzhen while shouting about explosives find themselves in police detention
