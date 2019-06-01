Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screen grab from one of Kanghua Ren's YouTube videos
Europe

Spanish YouTuber Kanghua Ren sentenced to 15 months in jail, ordered to pay US$22,300 after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste

  • Court also bans influencer, known as ReSet, from YouTube for five years
  • Ren had posted video of the incident online after being ‘challenged’ by one of his followers
Topic |   Spain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:45am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:28am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from one of Kanghua Ren's YouTube videos
READ FULL ARTICLE
The three (circled) were detained over the prank, which they had been filming. Photo: News.stnn.cc
Society

Chinese pranksters’ subway landmine stunt blows up in their faces

  • Group who filmed themselves running through train in Shenzhen while shouting about explosives find themselves in police detention
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 7:55pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The three (circled) were detained over the prank, which they had been filming. Photo: News.stnn.cc
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.