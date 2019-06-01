Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philip Green speaks during an interview at his Topshop store in Hong Kong in June 2013. Photo: AP
Europe

British billionaire Philip Green charged in US with spanking Pilates teacher Katie Surridge

  • Tycoon faces four counts of misdemeanour assault, with instructor claiming he grabbed her buttocks and repeatedly touched her
  • Green, whose Arcadia Group owns the Topshop high-street fashion chain, ‘strenuously denies’ allegations, will not attend June hearing in person
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:51am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:32am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philip Green speaks during an interview at his Topshop store in Hong Kong in June 2013. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.