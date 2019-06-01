Philip Green speaks during an interview at his Topshop store in Hong Kong in June 2013. Photo: AP
British billionaire Philip Green charged in US with spanking Pilates teacher Katie Surridge
- Tycoon faces four counts of misdemeanour assault, with instructor claiming he grabbed her buttocks and repeatedly touched her
- Green, whose Arcadia Group owns the Topshop high-street fashion chain, ‘strenuously denies’ allegations, will not attend June hearing in person
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Philip Green speaks during an interview at his Topshop store in Hong Kong in June 2013. Photo: AP