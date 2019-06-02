Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The collision happened on a popular part of the Danube river, from where sightseers can view the city. Photo: AP
Europe

Budapest boat crash: cruise ship captain charged over Danube tourists deaths

  • A strong current has complicated plans to lift the wreck, and the prospects of finding any more survivors are very slim
  • The captain’s lawyer said the court had granted bail, but prosecutors were appealing it so his client remained detained
Topic |   Hungary
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:19am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:19am, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The collision happened on a popular part of the Danube river, from where sightseers can view the city. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The boat that sank was identified as the ‘Hableany’ (Mermaid), which is described on the sightseeing company’s website as ‘one of the smallest members of the fleet’. File photo: EPA
Europe

‘No life jackets’: 7 South Korean tourists dead, 21 missing in Hungary pleasure boat tragedy

  • Sightseeing vessel hit by another tourist boat on Danube river night tour
  • South Korea’s president instructs officials to ‘deploy all available resources’ for rescue
Topic |   Hungary
SCMP

Park Chan-kyong  

Agencies  

Published: 6:33am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 1:47pm, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The boat that sank was identified as the ‘Hableany’ (Mermaid), which is described on the sightseeing company’s website as ‘one of the smallest members of the fleet’. File photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.