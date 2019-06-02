The collision happened on a popular part of the Danube river, from where sightseers can view the city. Photo: AP
Budapest boat crash: cruise ship captain charged over Danube tourists deaths
- A strong current has complicated plans to lift the wreck, and the prospects of finding any more survivors are very slim
- The captain’s lawyer said the court had granted bail, but prosecutors were appealing it so his client remained detained
The collision happened on a popular part of the Danube river, from where sightseers can view the city. Photo: AP
The boat that sank was identified as the ‘Hableany’ (Mermaid), which is described on the sightseeing company’s website as ‘one of the smallest members of the fleet’. File photo: EPA
‘No life jackets’: 7 South Korean tourists dead, 21 missing in Hungary pleasure boat tragedy
- Sightseeing vessel hit by another tourist boat on Danube river night tour
- South Korea’s president instructs officials to ‘deploy all available resources’ for rescue
