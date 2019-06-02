The ‘Baby Trump’ balloon is seen ahead of the G20 leaders summit, in front of the Congress building in Buenos Aires. Photo: Reuters
Airing their differences: London protesters look to deploy US$38,000 baby Trump balloon during president’s UK visit
- The US president is set to touch down in Britain next week, with thousands expected to protest against his policies
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has accused the Mexican government of failing to do enough to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants who have been flowing to the US in search of asylum from countries including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump hitting Mexico with 5 per cent tariff in response to migrants
- In a surprise announcement that could hijack a major trade deal, the US president announced that he is slapping a tariff on all Mexican imports
- He said the 5 per cent tariff will gradually increase ‘until the illegal immigration problem is remedied’
