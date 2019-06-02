US President Donald Trump arrives in Britain on Monday for a state visit at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth before attending second world war commemorations in France and visiting Ireland. File photo: Reuters
Who’s nasty? UK-bound Donald Trump backs Brexit leaders, warns on Huawei, blasts Meghan Markle before he arrives
- Donald Trump’s state visit, which begins Monday, has been repeatedly delayed
- Trump plans to attend ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings while visiting Britain and France
Former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson (left) and Britain's International Development Secretary Rory Stewart (right). Photo: EPA/ AFP
UK leadership race: can Hong Kong-born Rory Stewart beat US-born Boris Johnson?
- International Development Secretary Rory Stewart joins crowded race to replace PM Theresa May
- Until now, Boris Johnson has been seen as the front runner
